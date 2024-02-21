Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 116,225 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 151,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,522. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

