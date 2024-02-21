Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 570.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.3 %

ING Groep stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 548,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

