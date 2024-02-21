Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Shares in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AlloVir by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AlloVir by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,830 shares of company stock valued at $69,465. 39.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 17,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,441. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.