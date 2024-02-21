Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $7,495,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 229,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 506,117 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xerox Trading Down 1.9 %
Xerox stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. 96,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
