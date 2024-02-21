Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 243,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 211,210 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 330,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

