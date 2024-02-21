Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $29,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 71,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 222.23%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

