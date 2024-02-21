Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Holdings in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Astrotech worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Astrotech Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Astrotech Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

