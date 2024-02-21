Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shares of BLD traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.98 and its 200 day moving average is $307.37. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $403.34.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

