10,089 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackBerry by 26.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 692,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 810,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

