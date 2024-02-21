Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 252 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. 113,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

