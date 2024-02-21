Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 667 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.4 %

ASML traded down $12.58 on Wednesday, hitting $896.99. 209,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,824. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $954.32. The company has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $802.90 and its 200-day moving average is $696.41.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

