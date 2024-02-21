Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,319 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

SWN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 4,419,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,818,801. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

