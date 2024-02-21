Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 8,640 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,195,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,679,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

