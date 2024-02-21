First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

FTXN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,016. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.