CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4,652.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

