Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 96,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,954. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

