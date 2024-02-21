Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 47,000 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,420 shares of company stock worth $1,120,002 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 3,800,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,651,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.