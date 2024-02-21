Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 12,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 560,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.