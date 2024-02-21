Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/20/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DLR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.47. 334,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,419. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
