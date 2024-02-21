Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.47. 334,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,419. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

