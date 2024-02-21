United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $227.75 and last traded at $224.90. 84,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 324,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.16.

The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.44. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

