Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.03. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 634,586 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $710.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.52%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

