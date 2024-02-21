Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.27 Million Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,606 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Bel Fuse worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

