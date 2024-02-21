Invesco Ltd. Has $199.95 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.96% of NiSource worth $199,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,790,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NiSource Trading Up 0.5 %

NiSource stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

