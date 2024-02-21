Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,293 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

