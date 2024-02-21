Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $34.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 774,482 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Stock Down 11.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
