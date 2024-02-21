Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $34.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 774,482 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.