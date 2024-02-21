Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.59. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 55,245 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Prime Medicine Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 231,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 894.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

