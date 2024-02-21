MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 122013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

