MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 122013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
