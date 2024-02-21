Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.35, but opened at $45.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 147,330 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.