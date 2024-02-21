Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $279.68 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $279.68 million and $19.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.61 or 0.99818117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009263 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00164524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02922302 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $22,102,821.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.