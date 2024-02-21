Ethereum Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,901.48 or 0.05682769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion and approximately $19.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007385 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,162,905 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

