HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.69 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $477,151.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00059548 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $410,311.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

