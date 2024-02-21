Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.31.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 26.1 %

PANW traded down $95.52 on Wednesday, reaching $270.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,185,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,961. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.60.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

