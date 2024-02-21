Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 263,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,745. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

