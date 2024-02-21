Royal Bank of Canada Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 77,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 90,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

