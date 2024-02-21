CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

CNP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 482,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,760. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

