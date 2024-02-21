International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $82.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of IFF traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. 1,863,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,351. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 416.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

