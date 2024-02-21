Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NKE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 637,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,147. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.