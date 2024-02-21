Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,167 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

