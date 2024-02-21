Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $10.35 on Wednesday, reaching $239.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,446. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

