Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $598.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.