NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 88,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,661. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.11%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

