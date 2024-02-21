Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $147.47. 111,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

