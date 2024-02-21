Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 474,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,857,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

