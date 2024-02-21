Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,525 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 142,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,552. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

