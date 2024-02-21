Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 165,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,570,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 79,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,306,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GCOR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.