Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,414 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. 61,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

