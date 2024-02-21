Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,862 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,283 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. 47,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

