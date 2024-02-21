Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $895.50. 79,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $811.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.30. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $955.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

