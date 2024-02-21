Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GIGB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 3,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,780. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

