Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,983 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,552 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Peabody Energy worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

BTU stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 325,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 147,300 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $3,555,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,402,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,381,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,899,502 shares of company stock worth $117,016,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

